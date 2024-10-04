Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) COO Sells $392,400.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Premier Trading Down 1.5 %

Premier stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 772,392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 8,726.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

