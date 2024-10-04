Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,493.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

