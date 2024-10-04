Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) Insider Paul Greenberg Acquires 732,423 Shares of Stock

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Greenberg bought 732,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$27,099.65 ($18,689.41).

Atomos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83.

Atomos Company Profile

Atomos Limited engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of video equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. it offers monitors, monitor-recorders, cloud-enabled products, and studio and broadcasting products, as well as accessories; and develops and sells software applications.

