Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) Insider Paul Greenberg Acquires 732,423 Shares of Stock

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Greenberg bought 732,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$27,099.65 ($18,689.41).
Atomos Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83.
Atomos Company Profile
