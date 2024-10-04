Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $90,968.20.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00.
Block Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Block
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.