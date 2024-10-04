Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $90,968.20.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

