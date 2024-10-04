EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 1,641 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28.

On Monday, August 19th, David Brainard sold 661 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $14,535.39.

On Friday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

