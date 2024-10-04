Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey Sells 5,999 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

VYGR opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.