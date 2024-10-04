Alastair Wilkie Purchases 400,000 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCAGet Free Report) insider Alastair Wilkie acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,689.66).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment as a service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.

