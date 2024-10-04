Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Acquires $39,672.75 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims acquired 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,672.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,811.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.