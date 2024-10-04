Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Acquires A$22,500.00 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Green acquired 25,000 shares of Lindsay Australia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($15,517.24).

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40.

Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Lindsay Australia’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

