DA Davidson Comments on SouthState Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SouthState in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SouthState has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 120.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

