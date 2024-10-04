Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,500.00 ($28,620.69).
John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$42,400.00 ($29,241.38).
- On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan bought 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($66,137.93).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Finbar Group Increases Dividend
About Finbar Group
Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.