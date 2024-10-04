Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Amit Gupta Sells 7,543 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 7,543 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $23,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34.

Cardlytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $149.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

