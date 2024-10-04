FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 25,000 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,476.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $81,547.97.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79.

NOTE stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.43. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOTE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

