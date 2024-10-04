Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Larry Todd Edwards Sells 3,725 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,287.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $10.18 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
