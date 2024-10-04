Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Larry Todd Edwards Sells 3,725 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,287.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $10.18 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after buying an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,672 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,721,000.

Several analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

