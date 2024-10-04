Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Buys 24,938 Shares of Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 24,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,065.45 ($30,389.96).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 92,717 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,380.52 ($109,917.60).
- On Thursday, July 11th, Karl Siegling acquired 12,808 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$23,348.98 ($16,102.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
