Alexis Desieno Sells 7,487 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $23,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,374.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Cardlytics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.