Alexis Desieno Sells 7,487 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $23,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,374.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
