CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider John Leaver Acquires 393 Shares of Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver acquired 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$101.56 ($70.04) per share, with a total value of A$39,911.12 ($27,524.91).
John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver purchased 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$102.61 ($70.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($76,075.90).
CVC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
CVC Company Profile
CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVC
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.