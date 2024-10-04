CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider John Leaver Acquires 393 Shares of Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver acquired 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$101.56 ($70.04) per share, with a total value of A$39,911.12 ($27,524.91).

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVC alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver purchased 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$102.61 ($70.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($76,075.90).

CVC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVC Company Profile

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.