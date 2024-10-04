Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,878 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $29,658.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sight Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
