Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Scott Robinson Purchases 74,000 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robinson acquired 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1398601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.