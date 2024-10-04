John Wigglesworth Purchases 33,000 Shares of Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider John Wigglesworth bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$50,754.00 ($35,002.76).
Cyclopharm Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.38.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclopharm
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.