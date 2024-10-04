Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,193 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $23,750.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $9.96 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $524.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $124,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

