Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Insider Economic Investment Trust Limited Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$159.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,915.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,915.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:EVT opened at C$160.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12 month low of C$121.95 and a 12 month high of C$169.50.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

