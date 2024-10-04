QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. QUASA has a market cap of $162,303.22 and approximately $1,467.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,351.72 or 0.99901265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196629 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,464.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

