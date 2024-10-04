ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.72 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $29,094.60 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,351.72 or 0.99901265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10481644 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,379.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

