Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 3,571 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $197,726.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at $551,374.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38.

On Friday, July 5th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

