Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $177,058.48.

On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $339,523.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Braze by 2,518.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Braze by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

