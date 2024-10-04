SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks Sells 20,087 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$155,654.16.
SSR Mining Price Performance
Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$20.03.
SSR Mining Company Profile
