SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks Sells 20,087 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$155,654.16.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$20.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

