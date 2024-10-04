Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $265.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

