Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Chairman Assaf Wand Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $198,327.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 548,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,156.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hippo Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HIPO opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $418.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIPO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 144,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 99.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.