Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Kari Leigh Keese Sells 2,961 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axonics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after buying an additional 294,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Axonics by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,041,000 after buying an additional 785,981 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $65,211,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Axonics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 704,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

