Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 20,773 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $173,246.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zuora by 9.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

