ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $167,657.76 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACM Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACMR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,640,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

