Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.18 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
See Also
