CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 1,609 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,155,915.03.

CCL.B stock opened at C$79.55 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$82.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL.B. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

