CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 1,609 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27.
CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,155,915.03.
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCL.B stock opened at C$79.55 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$82.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL.B
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.