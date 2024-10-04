Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 4,780 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $132,740.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,646.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,611,000 after purchasing an additional 833,390 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

