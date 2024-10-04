Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 9,640 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $111,727.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,748,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VTN opened at $11.49 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 228.9% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 120,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.