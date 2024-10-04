Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 9,640 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $111,727.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,748,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE VTN opened at $11.49 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.