Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $114,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $123,732.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEN opened at $194.99 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 145,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.