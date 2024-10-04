Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Richard John Burns Sells 789 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.8 %

TER opened at $129.01 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

