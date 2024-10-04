RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RMI opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
