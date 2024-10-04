Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.85 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

