Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.85 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
