RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RIV opened at $12.95 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

