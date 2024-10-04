CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn Sells 3,495 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $29.05 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

