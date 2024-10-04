RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RSF stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.