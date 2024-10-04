RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RSF stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
