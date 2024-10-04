Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Mark Vranesh Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,967.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Semrush by 28.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 13.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 5.1% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

