Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Mark Vranesh Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,967.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Semrush Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
