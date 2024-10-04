loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 36,811 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE LDI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on loanDepot

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.