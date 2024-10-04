Frank Corvino Sells 1,247 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Corvino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

