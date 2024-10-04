Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.0 %

HURN opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

