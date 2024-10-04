RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.30 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

