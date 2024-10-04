RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.30 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.