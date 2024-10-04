RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.30 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.