QuantaSing Group Limited Declares — Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

QuantaSing Group Stock Down 17.4 %

QSG opened at $3.18 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 104.58%. The business had revenue of $137.62 million during the quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

