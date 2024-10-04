Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of EOS opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.68.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.