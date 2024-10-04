Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOS opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.